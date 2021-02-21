Police have named the victim of a suspected murder in Cornwall.

The body of 37 year-old Edward Hinds was found at Drift Reservoir near Penzance on Thursday afternoon, after members of the public spotted something in the water.

Staff from the emergency services attempted CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Mr Hinds was found to have sustained a suspected stab wound to his chest.

Mr Hinds was originally from the Midlands area but had been living in the Lelant area for the last few weeks.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Steve Hambly said: “I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who believes they know Edward or may have had contact with him since he moved to the Lelant area of Cornwall.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Drift Service Reservoir or Lelant during the period of Monday 15 February through till Thursday 18 February.

“Anyone with any information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 686 18 February 2021.”

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.