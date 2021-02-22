A man has been charged with murder after a body was recovered from a reservoir near Penzance.

Police were called to Drift Reservoir on Thursday 18 February following reports a body had been seen in the water.

The man, now formally identified as 37-year-old Edward Hinds, was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Mr Hinds was originally from the Midlands area but had been living in the Lelant area for the past few weeks.

Nigel Honey aged 50, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder in connection to this incident.

Honey remains in police custody and is due before Truro Magistrates Court on Monday 22 February.

