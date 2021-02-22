‘Quirky’ bunker in Cornwall sold on auction for double its asking price

A cold war bunker in Cornwall has been sold for £50,000 at an auction for double its asking price.

The former Royal Observer Corps Monitoring Post was constructed in 1961 and used for 30 years before a private owner put it up for auction.

The nuclear bunker received significant attention when the property was advertised by Auction House Devon and Cornwall’s auctioneer, Adam Cook.

He said: "It’s quirky, definitely. It’s not very big, so I doubt you’d want to spent a lot of time down there or live there.

An exterior view of the 0.15-acre plot which houses the former nuclear bunker Credit: BPM Media

"There'll be a few people with some zany ideas on what to do with this."

It was designed as one of 1563 monitoring posts to keep an eye out for nuclear attacks on the United Kingdom, and has been privately owned since at least 2007.

After a bidding war, the bunker exceeded the original ask price of £25,000-£35-000 and sold for £50,000 to an unnamed owner.

The bunker goes down 14 feet underground, and the 0.15-acre plot is accessible via 4.2m ladder.

It includes a rusty bunk bed and a toilet, and most the other monitoring posts are owned private sellers who either turn them into wine cellars, or preserve them as a historical artefact.

