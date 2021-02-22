A flag will be flown at half mast and a minute silence held by Exeter City Council after a house fire killed a four-year-old girl and two adults.

Three other children aged four, nine and seven, who were also in the house, are being treated in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Clayton Road in Exeter just after 5:30am on Sunday 21 February.

Chief Superintendent Daniel Evans said: “It has now been confirmed that two adults, a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, plus a 4-year-old girl have all died following this house fire.

“Two boys aged 4 and 9, and a 7-year-old girl who were also in the house at the time of the fire remain in hospital. All three are currently in a stable condition, and all will be transferred to Bristol Children’s Hospital later today; all six within the property are related to each other.

“We are working closely with specialist scene investigators to help us understand how this tragic incident could have occurred, but currently there is nothing to indicate any third-party involvement in this matter and therefore we are not seeking anyone in connection to this fire at this time.

Credit: ITV News

Phil Bialyk, leader of Exeter City Council, paid tribute to the family on Twitter: “This is tragic news that will impact the whole of the city. Our hearts go out to the family. Thank you to the emergency services. We will of course do anything we can to support the community.”

Tom Woodman, chief executive of Cornerstone Housing which owns the property at Clayton Road, said: "Words can’t express how devastated we feel at Cornerstone Housing about this terrible tragedy in one of our houses.

"Our hearts go out to the family’s relatives, friends, and the whole of the local community. We will do whatever we can to help and support them at this awful time.

"Our thoughts are also with the emergency services who dealt with this heartbreaking scene."

Exeter City Council said a flag will be flown at half mast at the Civic Centre today in light of the tragedy - and a minute's silence will be held before a full council meeting on Tuesday.

Credit: ITV News

People who wish to leave flowers to the family are being asked to be patient while police continue their investigative work.

Officers say they will update the public on where they can safely leave a tribute in the coming days.

Read more: