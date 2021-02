A woman's body has been found at a property in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to a home on Penmere Road in St Austell after concerned were raised about the welfare of a woman at 12.15pm on February 22.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a woman was found deceased in the property, with the circumstances around her death believed to be non-suspicious.

Her next-of-kin have been informed and there will be no further investigation.