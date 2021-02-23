Bristol Sounds concerts cancelled after roadmap out of lockdown announced

Bristol's biggest series of outdoor music concerts have been cancelled following the Prime Minister's announcement of the 'roadmap' out of lockdown.

The 'Bristol Sounds' summer series had already been moved from 2020 to June 2021 and now it has been rolled over to 2022.

Organisers of the series said June 2021 would be 'too soon' to be able to put on the live music event despite it being outdoors.

The Lloyds Amphitheatre was due to host Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Supergrass and an all-day festival called A Beautiful Day Out with The Levellers between June 23 and 26.

"We have come to the decision that June 2021 is too soon to be able to run an outdoor concert on the scale of Bristol Sounds," said Conal Dodds, the founder of Crosstown Concerts, announcing ticket-holders would be automatically refunded.

Although this is very disappointing for our team, our ticket holders and the whole supply chain which the event supports, we don't want to compromise the gig-going experience. Conal Dodds

"We are already working on a really brilliant line up for the 2022 edition and will be announcing details in the coming months."

Organisers said anyone with tickets already bought would get a refund onto the card with which they bought the tickets.

