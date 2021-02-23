Tourists visiting the Cotswolds will soon be charged extra to park after a large increase in visitors during the coronavirus pandemic has had a "detrimental" effect on residents.

A tourism charge of 50p will be added to the cost of parking in Rissington Road car park in Bourton-on-the-Water from 8 March.

Cotswold District Council estimates the fee will generate £25,000 a year.

A public consultation has been started to get views on how the extra cash can be spent in the local community.

The proposal to introduce a tourist fee was made by the council's deputy leader, Mike Evemy, in response to an influx of visitors to the popular destination throughout 2020.

According to Mr Evemy, some visitors were parking inappropriately, littering, and failing to socially distance.

Despite being "positive for businesses", he added, the "unprecedented" number of people resulted in an "increase in complaints" from parish councillors and residents.

The money made from the additional 50p charge could be used to "help alleviate the effects" of mass tourism, including more on-street parking and litter picking resources.

