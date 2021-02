Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue

Firefighters have worked through the early hours of the morning to put out a fire in Exmouth town centre.

Two crews were alerted to the emergency at 3:50am on Rolle Street on Tuesday 23 February.

The fire was contained within the lounge of a small second floor home measuring approximately 4m x 8m.

Devon and Cornwall Police also attended the fire.

Firefighters believe the cause to be 'deliberate'.

