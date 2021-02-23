A house fire which killed a four-year-old girl and her parents is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Police have named the victims of the fire as 28-year-old Kaylie Rudge, 29-year-old Daniel Rudge and their daughter, four-year-old Lillie Rose Rudge.

Lillie-Rose's twin brother is being treated at Bristol Children's Hospital alongside a nine-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl who were also hurt in the blaze. The seven-year-old girl remains in critical condition.

Police were alerted to the house fire in Clayton Road in the St David’s area of Exeter, at around 5.30am on Sunday 21 February.

Officers have now finished examining the scene and found no evidence of third-party involvement.

The scene of the fire.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the fire started in a downstairs room. They said no faults have been identified with any electrical appliances or wiring.

An investigation remains underway in support of the Coronial process.

Superintendent Antony Hart said: “The circumstances of this tragic incident have touched the hearts of all of those who were involved in the emergency response, those who know the family and the wider community.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time, and they are being supported by specialist officers. We ask that the privacy of those who are grieving is respected.”

Chief Fire Officer at Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Lee Howell added: “Our hearts go out to everyone who knew the family involved in the fire in Exeter yesterday.

“It’s an incredibly sad time for the city and our community. Our thoughts are with the children who are still critically ill in hospital and the lives of those who have been changed forever by this fire.

“I’m very proud of the actions of our Fire Control operators and the crews from Danes Castle, Middlemoor, Clyst St George and Crediton who worked so bravely to try and save the lives of those involved and all those support staff and officers who helped resolve this incident.

“They have been offered support following such a traumatic incident. The support from police and ambulance service colleagues was so important and I’m grateful to everyone who tried to help in any way.

“We would ask everyone reading this message to consider safety in your home, and take simple steps, such as regularly testing your smoke alarms. Along with the sadness of what happened, we know that many people will be feeling worried about their safety.

“We will be sharing more safety advice over the coming days for parents and children.”