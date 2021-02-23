Coronavirus case rates in West Country are continuing to fall, the latest figures show.

The region has the lowest infection rate in the country with almost all parts of it displaying infection rates below the national average.

Bristol remains the only part of the West Country to have a rolling case rate higher than the national average.

Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have the lowest Covid-19 rates in the region.

The news comes following the Prime Minister's "roadmap" out of lockdown which was unveiled.

South West rolling case rate per 100,000 people:

Bristol - 122.6

South Gloucestershire - 114.7

Wiltshire - 101.2

Dorset - 85.6

North Somerset 81.4

Somerset 68.3

Gloucestershire 51.9

Bath and North East Somerset 50.2

Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly 42.3

Devon 38.53

