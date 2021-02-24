A community fundraiser set up to save historic fishing buildings in a Cornish village has already raised more than £100,000.

The Cadgwith Cove Fishing Trust hopes to raise £300,000 to buy the winch house, gear loft and cold storage building and protect them from the threat of development.

Fishermen in the area use the three old buildings to store their equipment and process their catch, while the other houses host an art gallery and two fresh fish shops.

People in Cadgwith are worried the buildings could be bought and converted into "yet more second homes and holiday lets".

Sarah Stephens, who is supporting the effort, previously told ITV West Country the historic history of the village would be "impossible to sustain" if the buildings are developed.

"If the fishing didn’t take place here, then the beating heart of the cove would be gone," she said.

After reaching more than a third of their target, fundraisers are now hopeful they can raise enough money to buy one of the buildings outright.

They then plan to apply for grants to save the others.

"Thank you to every single one of the 2,779 people who have given us a donation," said the trust.

"The fishermen have renewed hope and a spring in their step. They are beginning to believe that this threat to their future can be removed, and that they have a future fishing from the cove, which is what they all love to do."

You can donate to The Cadgwith Fishing Cove Trust's fundraiser here.

