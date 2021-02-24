Mother and baby taken to hospital after bus blown off Launceston road

A mother and a baby were taken to Derriford hospital after a bus appeared to have been blown off a road outside Launceston.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they had received calls about a road traffic collision on the A395 at Laneast, Launceston, at around 11.10am.

In a statement the emergency service said a bus had left the road and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police also confirmed a woman and a baby were taken to Derriford hospital as a precaution.

The woman sustained minor injuries and the baby was uninjured.

The road was closed whilst recovery took place but has since reopened.

