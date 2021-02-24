Watch Nigel Pearson's first press conference in full

Bristol City's new manager Nigel Pearson has spoken to the press for the first time.

It was officially confirmed on Monday that he would be taking on the role until the end of the season.

Pearson watched on from the stands as City ended their six match run of defeats when they beat Middlesborough on Tuesday.

His first official game in charge will be this weekend as City travel to Swansea.

