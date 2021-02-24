A litter of police puppies in training is proving popular online.

Dog lovers can follow the progress of Devon and Cornwall Police's newest recruits on Twitter.

The puppies are still with their mum Ella Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Regular posts show the pups at home with their mum Ella, as well as their first steps towards becoming fully fledged police dogs at training school.

While they will one day be highly trained and disciplined, right now the pups seem more concerned with running around and playing.

