Bath school girl dresses up as Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish to raise money for charity
A school girl from Bath is dressing up as a different famous character every day to raise money for Charity.
So far she has raised more than £5,500 and has been dressing up since the start of February.
The eight-year-old's aim is to take on a different character everyday until schools return on March 8 - including Jackie Weaver, Lady Gaga and David Bowie.
Pearl is using only things she has in her home to make the costumes.
She said, "I'd like to raise money for children less fortunate than myself."
The eight-year-old has dressed up as Frida Kahlo, Billie Eilish, David Bowie, the Girl With A Pearl Earring, Severus Snape from Harry Potter and many more.
They're not not all celebrities. Pearl has also dressed up as her grandad and the internet sensation, Jackie Weaver, with help from her 10-year-old brother Elliot.
Pearl's aim was to raise £1,000 by creating 33 characters, you can donate via her just giving page.
