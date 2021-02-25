A school girl from Bath is dressing up as a different famous character every day to raise money for Charity.

So far she has raised more than £5,500 and has been dressing up since the start of February.

The eight-year-old's aim is to take on a different character everyday until schools return on March 8 - including Jackie Weaver, Lady Gaga and David Bowie.

Pearl is using only things she has in her home to make the costumes.

Pearl is raising money for children who are less fortunate than her. Credit: PEARLDRESSINGUP

She said, "I'd like to raise money for children less fortunate than myself."

The eight-year-old has dressed up as Frida Kahlo, Billie Eilish, David Bowie, the Girl With A Pearl Earring, Severus Snape from Harry Potter and many more.

Pearl dressed up as David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust, singer Billie Eilish and Elton John. Credit: @Pearldressingup

They're not not all celebrities. Pearl has also dressed up as her grandad and the internet sensation, Jackie Weaver, with help from her 10-year-old brother Elliot.

Pearl's aim was to raise £1,000 by creating 33 characters, you can donate via her just giving page.

Pearl has also dressed up as her grandad and the internet sensation, Jack Weaver. Credit: @Pearldressingup

