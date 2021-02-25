A horse had to be rescued after getting lodged upside down against a concrete wall.

Fire crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to Pleasant Valley Farm in Dartmouth on Wednesday 24 February.

The horse, Belle, was very distressed and was being calmed by her owner.

A specialist team from Camels Head Fire Station was called to assist colleagues from Dartmouth.

Belle had to be sedated before being pulled out by firefighters.

Once out and the after the sedation had worn off, Belle was seen galloping around the paddock.

A spokesperson for Dartmouth Fire Station said: “The area was first made safe for crews to work as large animals can do things in a split second which may injure somebody.”

"The officer in charge decided to call for extra assistance from an urban search and rescue team and its telehandler lifting machine.

“Once the team arrived they quickly started to formulate a plan which involved sedation from an equine vet and then the horse was hobbled (strops attached to the legs) and, because of the stress and the time it would take to get the telehandler to the incident, we decided to use muscle power and pull the horse safely up onto its back legs in a sitting position while putting hay bales behind its back at the same time to prop it up."

