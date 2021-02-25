Man dies after crash on sharp bend near Bude

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash near Bude, Cornwall.

Police were called at around 5.55pm on Wednesday 24 February to the A39 between Bude and Kilkhampton to reports of a collision.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, the serious accident occurred on a sharp bend between Kilkhampton and Stratton.

One driver suffered minor injuries but a 60-year-old driver was taken to Derriford Hospital where he later died.

The collision was between a black Mini Cooper and a grey VW Passatt.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police's Forensic Collision Investigator team are trying to find out what caused the crash.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash or may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.

Read more: