People living in a social housing development near Newquay say their homes are being blighted by damp and cold.

Residents at Rialton Heights in St Columb Minor say they first started raising concerns about heating systems, insulation and water tanks to landlord Ocean Housing two years ago.

Chair of the Rialton Community Grou , Brenda Edwards, says the residents have been documenting their damp walls in a series of photos.

Damp ceiling in a property at Rialton Heights Credit: Brenda Edwards

I would say every flat has damp of some description and the heating is inadequate for the flats. Ocean have promised eight properties to have the new heating, but there are twenty-four properties here, so what's happening to the others? Brenda Edwards, Rialton Community Group

The properties were built in the 1970s and include flats and bungalows.

Resident Mandy Francis says a damp stud wall in her flat was rebuilt, but within less than a year showed signs of damp again.

It's the heating, it's the insulation, it's the water tanks and everything just gets mouldy. We end up having to throw away clothing, furniture and carpets because it all just gets ruined. Mandy Francis, Rialton Community Group

Mandy Francis, Rialton Community Group Credit: ITV News

When we had that really cold week most of us had to spend time in bed to try and keep warm. I sat there in bed with a hat, gloves and a duvet over me just to try and keep warm. Mandy Francis, Rialton Community Group

Damp walls at Rialton Heights Credit: Brenda Edwards

Group Chief Executive of Ocean Housing Mark Gardner told ITV News that planned improvements to the heating systems in 8 bungalows have been delayed due to the current lockdown. It has pledged to fit new ventilation systems and water tanks in the Rialton flats by the end of next year.

We have made provision for more fuel efficient hot water cylinders and improved ventilation system devices that we want to install in all of the flats, as we keep working with tenants to consider alternatives with regards to heating. I'm just really sorry if anybody feels distressed or upset, but we are doing our very best to help and support them. Mark Gardner, Group Chief Executive, Ocean Housing

Members of the Rialton Community Group say they are now making a complaint to the Housing Ombudsman, in the hope of getting improvements to the properties done more quickly.