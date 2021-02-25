The RNLI is looking to recruit lifeguards to work on Berrow and Burnham-on Sea beaches.

Applications have opened to have lifeguards in place on the beaches by this summer.

It comes as this year, the RNLI will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their lifeguard service.

Luke Penman, Lifeguard Supervisor for the area, says: "The job is demanding and requires a clear head, commitment, and dedication.

"We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger.

"Applicants will need to have a Beach Lifeguard Award from either the RLSS, SLSGB or SLSWales."

A joint training exercise with Burnham lifeguards Coastguard and Burnham lifeboat Credit: RNLI

Jake Anderson, 24, is now a Senior Lifeguard in Somerset, having started in 2017.

He said: "Lifeguarding is my favourite job I’ve ever had. It’s helped me develop as a person, in my confidence, practical first aid skills and my happiness.

"It has also helped me realise what I want to do in my life, which is working with the ambulance service.

"Over the last few years I've been studying at university to become a paramedic and lifeguarding has fit in perfectly because the season starts a few weeks after final exams."

Read more: