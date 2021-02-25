The organisers of Newquay's Boardmasters Festival have teased ticket holders on Twitter with a cryptic post after Boris Johnson's roadmap announcement.

On Wednesday 24 February they implied this year's event might now go ahead, after the Government confirmed all social restrictions could be scrapped on 21 June.

According to the four-step plan, this would mean all large events like musical festivals can go ahead.

The surf and music festival is scheduled to take place between 11 and 15 August.

On its website, organisers confirm that "Boardmasters is going ahead as planned" but make clear that anyone with a booked ticket will get a refund if the event is cancelled because of coronavirus.

Followers were quick to comment on the post, asking when this year's lineup will be revealed.

Others wrote "fingers crossed".

The tweet was posted days after Boris Johnson announced his roadmap for taking England out of the third Covid lockdown.

He told a Downing Street press conference on Monday (22 February) that the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccinations had "shifted the odds in our favour", hopefully allowing for a gradual reopening of society.

Nightclubs have been shut since the first lockdown in March 2020 and all live music events, including festivals, have been cancelled.

Despite hopes it would go ahead, Glastonbury Festival organisers announced in January this year that the world-famous celebration on Worthy Farm was cancelled for the second year in a row.

In a statement, organisers Michael and Emily Eavis said it was with "great regret" they had to cancel the 2021 festival, adding they were "so sorry" to let people down.

The festival, which was due to take place from 23 June, falls after the Prime Minister's given date for the ending of all restrictions.

Recent announcements by other festival organisers might give Boardmasters attendees some hope that they will be able to attend in August.

On Wednesday 24 February the official Reading and Leeds Twitter account said: "Following the government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer. LET'S GO."

Headline acts for Reading and Leeds include the likes of Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens Of The Stone Age.

