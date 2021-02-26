Appeal to find Bristol family members of man, 80, who died in Wales

Police are looking for the Bristol family members of an elderly man who died in Wales.

Roger Sanders, 80, died on Wednesday 24 February.

He was from Cardiff but police believe he may have relatives living in Bristol, so have issued an appeal to find them on social media.

Pontypridd Coroner's Office and South Wales Police are asking anyone who knows any of Mr Sanders' family members to get in touch.

You can contact the Coroner's office on 01443 281101.

