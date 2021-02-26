Devon and Cornwall Police asks for public help to recruit new police dog

Devon and Cornwall Police is looking for a new police dog and is asking for the public's help.

If you know a Spaniel that loves to seek out toys and believe would make a great police dog then email dogsection@dc.police.uk.

The force is looking for a pooch that is about two years old to train with them and join the 'policing family'.

If successful, the canine would live with a police dog handler full time and work shifts as part of important investigation work.

The dog would help to detect drugs, cash and even firearms.

The training course starts on Monday 8 March so the force is asking people to get in contact as soon as possible.

Read more: