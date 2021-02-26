Homes are being evacuated after a major incident had to be declared in Exeter following the discovery of a suspected World War Two bomb.

Officers were called to Glenthorne Road in the St James area of the city at around 9.20am on Friday 26 February.

A number of nearby roads have been closed and an Exeter University halls of residence has been evacuated.

Police have confirmed a 100m cordon is in place and the Navy EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) team are en-route.

The Royal Navy is on the way to the scene. Credit: BPM Media/Devon Live.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to Glenthorne Road, Exeter at around 9.20am this morning following reports that a possible unexploded WW2 device has been located.

"A 100m cordon is currently in place and number of nearby properties are currently being evacuated.

A 100m cordon has been put in place. Credit: BPM Media/Devon Live.

"The cordon size may change in due course.

"University of Exeter staff are assisting with evacuating the nearby halls of residence.

"The Navy EOD are also on scene and the incident is ongoing.

"People are advised to avoid the area where possible."