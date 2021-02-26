Man tried to kill disabled woman to cover up £100k theft

A 62-year-old man has been jailed for trying to murder a disabled woman to cover up the fact he had stolen more than £100,000 from her.

Barry Andrew Riley claimed he was trying to carry out a "mercy killing" when he attempted to smother Ann Skelton with a pillow at her home in Westbury-on-Trym on 10 March 2018.

But the 75-year-old managed to press her buzzer to alert other care staff, who arrived to find her slumped over the side of her bed.

Riley provided care for the victim and had Power of Attorney over her finances.

Riley, of East Morton in West Yorkshire, was convicted of attempted murder and fraud and was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison at Bristol Crown Court on February 25.

Watch moment police arrested Riley

Ms Skelton, who had a degenerative physical condition and was unable to talk, sadly died in hospital a few months after this incident.

A forensic post-mortem examination was carried out and found no link between the incident and the cause of death.

Investigating officer Det Sgt Craig Basil said: “Barry Riley claimed he was carrying out a mercy killing because of Ms Skelton’s condition and he said she’d asked him to help end her life.

"Following a court hearing, his fabricated story was dismissed by the judge, who ruled that he’d gone to her room that night to kill her, and that his actions were at least partly to hide the fact he’d defrauded her.

This was a cold and calculating attack on a woman unable to defend herself. Det Sgt Craig Basil

“The depths of his criminality knew no bounds and even on the day of the failed attempt to kill Ann Skelton, Riley went to the cashpoint to withdraw more of her money.

“I’d like to thank Ann’s family for having confidence in our investigation and providing us with their support through what’s clearly been a distressing ordeal for them and I hope the fact Riley has been brought to justice will help them to find some form of closure in the future.”

