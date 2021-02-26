Pedestrian dies in crash - police issue appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died while out walking in Somerset.

The man, who was in his 40s, was hit by a car while walking on the B3191 in Watchet.

The incident happened just after 6.45pm on Tuesday 23 February and the man was sadly pronounced dead the scene.

Family liaison officers are supporting the family of the man who died.

In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: "Collision investigators are keen to hear from anyone who saw either the car or the pedestrian before the collision.

"It’s not clear which way the pedestrian was walking, but the silver Range Rover was being driven towards Blue Anchor.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was wearing a dark-coloured gilet and gloves but his arms were bare."

