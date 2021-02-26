A dog has been reunited with her owners after being found 50 miles away during a police raid.

Dora, a Jack Russell Terrier, was found after officers carried out an operation in which a number of ill and potentially stolen dogs were recovered near Gloucester.

She had been missing for two weeks after she had escaped from her owner’s garden in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, on February 8, after the gate was accidentally left open.

But luckily, she was one of the dogs found and she was identified by PC Debbie Shields of Gloucestershire Police, who spotted an appeal on Facebook.

Dora's owner, Mike Lamplough said: “We thought if we didn't find her in the first few hours she wasn't going to make it.

You hang onto hope for a day or two longer that perhaps someone might have taken her in. But as the days passed by we assumed we would never see her again. Mike Lamplough

"So it was all the more surprising when we got a phone call completely out of the blue, two weeks to the day since she had disappeared, to say she had been found.

"My wife and my daughter and my son who were all involved in her original disappearance were completely flabbergasted."

Mr Lamplough described Dora's absence as feeling like "a member of the family was missing".

"Really a pet is a member of the family," Mr Lamplough added.

"We have always had cats and dogs and nature will take its course. From time to time other pets move on and other pets come into the family but nevertheless part of the family group.

"To be part with a pet then be reunited with a pet is a rollercoaster of emotion you don't normally go through frankly so it's all the more special."

Mr Lamplough thanked all those involved especially PC Debbie Shields and Alex Myrie, Stroud District Council’s Animal Welfare Officer who were heavily involved in her recovery.

He also thanked Teckles animal sanctuary in Gloucestershire where she was housed and cared for as Dora has a heart condition which they identified.

Without the appropriate medication even after she had been found, she wouldn't have survived.

Watch the moment Dora is reunited with her family

Detective Superintendent Steve Bean described Dora's return as a 'heartwarming outcome' and a testament to the commitment of those involved.

He said: “In her own time, Debbie joined as many lost dog groups on social media as she could to try and find Dora and when her face popped up she knew it was her straight away.

“It is really down to good police work, dedication and caring passionately about serving the public.

“Thanks to Debbie and our partners for taking care of Dora and making sure there’s a happy ending."

Alex Myrie, Stroud District Council’s Animal Welfare Officer said the team were 'absolutely thrilled' to have played a part in reuniting Dora with her family.

She said: “Although Dora was microchipped, her details weren’t up to date, despite the owner’s effort to get them updated when she went missing.

"We can’t stress how vital it is to keep microchip details up to date and we would encourage all pet owners to take this opportunity to check with their chip companies that their details are correctly recorded.

"It really can be the difference in reuniting owners with their missing, much loved, pets.”

Read more: