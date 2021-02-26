A puppy has died after being attacked by two dogs at a nature reserve in Gloucestershire.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in East Wood Nature Reserve, on the outskirts of the Forest of Dean, on Sunday 21 February.

It happened at around 3pm, with the owner of Yorkie pup Ettie saying they "can't get the image" of the attack out of their heads.

An unknown man's two Pointer dogs attacked Ettie - a small Yorkshire Terrier - surrounding her and violently shaking her. She died of her injuries the following day.

The first Pointer is described as being honey coloured and the second as being a brown or brindle colour.

The Pointer's owner is described as around 50 years old, 5ft 8ins tall, with dark grey hair and dark bushy eyebrows.

Mrs Burgess, from the Forest of Dean, was Ettie's owner and said: "We were on a Sunday walk in the woods and this man approached with his two dogs off the lead and it all just went horribly wrong.

"Our little Ettie panicked a bit and those two dogs surrounded her and the next thing you know she was in the dog's mouth and was just being thrown like a ragdoll. It was horrific to watch it happen.

The whole scene was just horrible. We can’t get the image out of our heads. Mrs Burgess

"We're devastated - we can’t stop crying. She was such a perfect little puppy."

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses and any information about the man who was out walking his two Pointer dogs.

Police are also asking the owner of the dog to get in contact quoting incident 331 of 21 January.

Officers would also like to speak to any witnesses of this incident or anyone who believes they may know the identity of the Pointer's owner.

People can submit information online or call 101 quoting the incident number.

