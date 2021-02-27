Exeter University bomb: detonation expected by this evening

An unexploded bomb in Exeter which has caused more than 2,000 properties to be evacuated is expected to be detonated by this evening (Saturday 27 February).

Devon and Cornwall Police are working with the Ministry of Defence to carry out the controlled explosion. The suspected World War Two bomb was found near Exeter University yesterday (Friday 26 February).

Police are working closely with the Ministry of Defence and other partner agencies. The exact time of the explosion hasn't been confirmed.

Around 2,600 properties have been evacuated in the vicinity of Glenthorne Road. Assessments will take place after the detonation to make sure it is safe for residents to return.

The bomb evacuation zone in Exeter Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The majority of residents - including around 1,400 Exeter University students - were confirmed to have left their homes by 10.30am today.

People are expected to be able to be back in their homes by this evening.

