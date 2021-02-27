Shop staff spat at in Gloucester after person without a mask was denied entry

Police have released CCTV footage after a member of staff was spat at in a shop in Gloucester.

It was reported that a man spat at staff after being denied entry for refusing to wear a mask.

The man had admitted that he was not exempt to not wear one, and after being offered one by staff and refusing, he was denied entry. He then proceeded to spit at the shop staff before leaving.

It happened on 19 January and investigating officers are looking to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images in connection with the incident.