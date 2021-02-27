Watch the moment the Exeter University bomb is detonated

Watch the moment the Exeter bomb is detonated

A World War Two bomb has been detonated 21 hours after it was discovered near the centre of Exeter.

A large cordon had to be put in place after builders discovered the large device, with more than 2,000 homes evacuated.

At around 6pm on Saturday 27 February a controlled explosion was carried out by the Ministry of Defence and Devon and Cornwall Police.

A major incident was declared on the morning of Friday 26 February after the discovery of the suspected World War Two bomb, which was eight feet long.

It was found on a building site on Glenthorne Road in the St James area of the city right next to the Exeter University campus. The cordon was extended from 100 metres to 400 metres this morning.

A total of 2,600 properties were evacuated and 1,400 university students were moved out of their accomodation.

Watch Bob Cruwys' report before the explosion

