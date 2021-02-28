Two cases of the Brazilian variant of Covid-19 have been discovered in South Gloucestershire.

They are both from one household in the district, with a history of travel to Brazil.

The case that had travelled to Brazil has been isolating at home with their household since returning to the UK.

Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace are following up with all passengers from the Swiss Air flight LX318 travelling from Sao Paulo via Zurich and landing in London Heathrow on February 10 and encouraging them to get tested.

PHE has also identified a third currently unlinked case in England, as well as three unlinked cases in Scotland.

Additional community testing is being offered to residents who live in five postcode areas in South Gloucestershire, are aged 16 and over and who are asymptomatic (without symptoms of Covid-19).

These are:

BS32 0

BS32 8

BS32 9

BS34 5

BS34 6

Sara Blackmore, Director of Public Health at South Gloucestershire Council, said: “We are keen that all South Gloucestershire residents in the postcode areas identified take part in this testing, which will help us to identify positive cases and prompt self-isolation, which helps to break the chain of transmission.

“We do recognise the challenge for residents of undertaking another additional testing programme and want to thank you in advance for your patience and support as we continue to work together to protect our communities from Covid-19.

“We are working together with local and regional health partners, Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace, to deliver this swift, safe and co-ordinated response, with an enhanced community testing offer available to people in and around areas where this variant has been discovered.

“This is in addition to the ongoing availability of testing if you have symptoms (please book through the national booking portal either online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119) and regular rapid asymptomatic testing for essential workers. This additional action will enable closer monitoring and work to reduce further transmission of the virus.”

