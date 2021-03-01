Watch Derek Johnson's report

A health and welfare charity says not enough disabled people are connected to the internet and many face disadvantages because they can't engage with the online world.

Clare Gray, from Bristol, works for a charity helping disabled and disadvantaged people find work and live independently and says people are struggling.

She said: ''When accessibility is not built into products and services and when you are purchasing online people are limited maybe in terms of their vision or their dexterity, then that can have a big impact of them accessing products and services on the same level as everyone else."

There are many disadvantages to digital exclusion in this increasingly digital age.

Although vital, it's not just about keeping in touch with people. It also can mean making a doctor's appointment or finding a job or even doing a job. And there are vital services to be accessed on local authority and government websites.

Clare Gray from the Shaw Trust Credit: Clare Gray

According to Leonard Cheshire charity, 20 per cent of disabled people have no access to the internet and 50 per cent live without a computer or smartphone.

The charity chief's executive Ruth Owen believes there needs to be more help for disabled people to be able to tap into and use technology.

''Many people have not been out for a year and technology is the only way of feeling connected to the world and most importantly their loved ones and family members," she added.

''You need access to technology to be able to have job opportunities.

"We have a digital inclusion team that supports disabled people for training and employment opportunities and I've looked to raise our awareness even more of how important it is to have technology for disabled people and the disabled community.''

Read more: