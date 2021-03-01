Rugby star Ellis Genge said he has been sent death threats following England's Six Nations loss to Wales in Cardiff.

The prop, who was born in Bristol, said he received online abuse after footage emerged showing him failing to clap Wales players off the pitch.

Many social media users have offered support to the 26-year-old, who plays for Leicester Tigers.

England Rugby has released a statement saying "respect is a core value of rugby".

The statement said: "Yesterday we lost to Wales who deserved their victory. Unfortunately, some of the reaction on social media to players and the team has not shown the level of respect the rugby community prides itself on.

"We will support our players and team against online abuse and hope true rugby fans will stand with us."

England lost the match 40-24 and return to Six Nations action on 13 March against France.

