Gloucestershire actor James Moore, who played Ryan Stocks in Emmerdale, has backed a campaign to improve healthcare for adults living with Cerebral Palsy.

The campaign, started by Cerebral Palsy charity Adult CP Hub, is calling on the Government to stamp out healthcare inequality for those living with the condition.

When people living with cerebral palsy reach the age of 18, the joined-up healthcare they received as a child comes to an end.

The charity wants the government to review the recommended guidelines so when people with CP become adults, their care doesn't ‘fall off a cliff’.

James Moore, who has Cerebral Palsy, says: "When you get to 18, the care stops and that isn't the case for any other long term health conditions.

"This petition is just trying to reach the government to ask them why there is this gap in healthcare for people with Cerebral Palsy.

"I think a lot of people see disabled people as second class citizens who are unable to work but I think actually if we did get rid of this gap we could eliminate this problem because more disabled people would be able to find work if they had better healthcare."

As part of Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, starting on Monday 1 March, the charity has unveiled a set of mock 'Second Class Stamps' featuring six famous personalities from the worlds of comedy, acting and sport - all of whom have CP.

The stamps hope to illustrate how many adults with CP are treated like 'Second Class Citizens' when it comes to healthcare and to raise awareness of the inequalities.

Charity Adult CP Hub is asking the Government to ‘stamp out’ healthcare inequality. Credit: Adult CP Hub

Those featured includes James Moore, Para-Dressage rider Tegan Vincent-Cooke, Britain's Got Talent winner 'Lost Voice Guy' Lee Ridley, Paralympian David Smith MBE, and comedians Rosie Jones and Francesca Martinez.

By World Cerebral Palsy Day on 6 October, the charity hopes to have the issue discussed in Parliament.

