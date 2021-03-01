Fire crews have been working through the night to tackle a fire at a large property near Saltash in Cornwall.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said it received calls at around 2am on Monday 1 March about a property fire in the Landulph area.

10 fire engines from Devon and Cornwall are at the scene as well as the aerial ladder platform and a high volume pump.

It is not yet known the extent of the damage or whether anyone has been hurt.

