Gloucestershire's Cricket Head Coach Richard Dawson is set to leave the club for a new role at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Dawson will become the board's new Elite Performance Pathway Coach, which will bring his six seasons in charge at The Shire to an end.

The 40-year-old will however remain as part of the Gloucestershire setup until the end of March before beginning his role as Elite Performance Pathway Coach in mid-April.

In his place, Ian Harvey will take over as the club’s Interim Head Coach with the support of the existing coaching staff.

Aged 35 at the time of his appointment, Dawson was the second youngest Head Coach on the county cricket circuit. Credit: PA Images

The club will now begin a review of its cricketing requirements in order to continue and grow ahead of a formal recruitment process later in the year.

Dawson spent four years with The Shire as a player but also held the position of spin coach during that time. Seven years after his first appearance for the Club, he was offered the role of Head Coach.

In the Vitality Blast, Dawson also led the Club to four knockout stage appearances in the last five years including a trip to Finals Day in 2020, firmly establishing Gloucestershire as one of the premier T20 teams in the UK.

Richard Dawson said: “It has been a huge privilege to have been the Head Coach of Gloucestershire Cricket since 2015.

“There were highs and lows on the pitch but winning the Royal London One-Day Cup in 2015 and gaining promotion to Division One of the County Championship in 2019 were highlights on the pitch, as was seeing a Gloucestershire player breaking into the England set up last year.

As a playing and coaching unit, we have faced a lot of challenges off the field, and I’m proud of the togetherness of this squad, who have been incredibly supportive of one another through good and bad times. I’m confident the group is in a strong place with a healthy mix of experience and youth to compete in all formats of the game. Richard Dawson, Head Coach Gloucestershire Cricket

“Thank you to the Members and fans who have been amazing in supporting the players and coaching team throughout my time as Head Coach. I’d like to wish the team, coaching staff and everybody else at the Club all the best for this season and beyond.

Gloucestershire CEO Will Brown said: “Richard has been a fantastic coach to work with from the outset engendering a belief and excitement that has filtered into all areas of the Club.

"His dedication to building a positive and winning culture has been evident throughout his time in Bristol and the impact he made will be felt long after he is gone.

"He will be missed by players, staff and supporters alike, but we are all proud and pleased for Richard and glad that the opportunities provided for him at Gloucestershire have enabled this gateway to national recognition.

Club Chairman John Hollingdale said: “It has been great to see the results of Richard’s work over the past six seasons and his time at Gloucestershire will be fondly remembered by our Members and supporters.

"For many, the 2015 One-Day cup triumph at Lord’s was the best and most memorable day supporting the Club.

“We would like to thank Richard for his dedication and professionalism throughout his time at the Club and wish him just as much success in his new role.”

Read more: