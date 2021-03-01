Kids post video of them setting house on fire to Snapchat

A video showing a group of young people starting a fire at a house in North Swindon has been shared on Snapchat.

Wiltshire Police are now asking parents in the local area to keep an eye on their children.

In a statement on Facebook, Swindon Police said: "Where are your children right now?

"Have they come home smelling of smoke?

"A group of youths have been seen in person and by sharing videos on Snapchat of themselves starting a fire at a property in North Swindon.

"The consequences of this could have been catastrophic."

Crews from the police and fire service attended the blaze, in which nobody was injured.

Anyone who has seen the videos circulating on social media is being asked to call 101.

