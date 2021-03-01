A man has died after getting into trouble in the sea off the Plymouth coast.

A major search and rescue operation was launched at around 1.35pm on Sunday 28 February, which saw two RNLI lifeboats launched, as well as the MoD police boat to search for a swimmer in the vicinity of Tinside pool.

Plymouth Coastguard confirmed 12 rescue officers were sent to the scene on Plymouth Hoe and urged anyone who gets into trouble in the sea or along the coast to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "Plymouth RNLI volunteers launch both inshore lifeboat (Annabel E Jones) and all-weather lifeboat (Sybil Mullen Glover) to reports of a missing swimmer in the vicinity of Tinside Pool on Plymouth Hoe.

"Thank you to the MoD Police boat crew, South Western Ambulance Service and Plymouth Coastguard for their assistance."

