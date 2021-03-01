Snow sticks to the trees in Ammerdown Woods near Bath Credit: Dave Riddle

Snow up on Madron, Cornwall in early February Credit: Nick Jager

Huge icicles from traffic splashing through puddles in East Chinnock, Somerset Credit: Carole Britton

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@alexberesfordTV

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...

Gloucester Cathedral through the trees Credit: Michael Friend

A fine murmuration over Glastonbury Tor Credit: Brad Wakefield

Pretty evening skies over Exmouth Credit: Sue Babb

The face of winter during rough seas in Brixham Credit: Robert Salem

Stormy seas in Mevagissey, Cornwall Credit: Lisa MacLeod

An old mine in dappled sunshine near Liskeard Credit: Ian Savigar

A sunnier and calmer end to the month in Paignton Credit: Phil Shaw