A school in Bristol has become the first in the city to introduce a Black Hair code, which allows students with Afro-hairstyles to style it without fear of discrimination.

Bristol Brunel Academy (BBA), in Speedwell, said pupils should never have to change their "natural or protective hairstyle in order to thrive at school".

The policy is called 'The Halo Code' and was initiated by The Halo Collective, a group of organisations and individuals trying to future without hair discrimination.

"We hope the Halo Code will move us one step closer to a world free from discrimination, where all Black members of our community have their identities fully recognised and celebrated," said Assistant Principal Abbi Bainton.

For young black students in Speedwell, this means Afro-textured hair can be worn in all styles including afros, twists, braids and cornrows.

Straightened hair or weaves, wigs, headscarves and wraps are also welcomed.

In a statement the academy said: "At this school, we recognise and celebrate our staff and students’ identities. We are a community built on an ethos of equality and respect where hair texture and style have no bearing on anyone’s ability to succeed.”

Ms Bainton added: “Our values at BBA already aligned closely so adopting the Halo Code was positive recognition of our inclusive ethos.

"At BBA we believe that no Black staff or students should have to change their natural or protective hairstyle in order to thrive at school."

