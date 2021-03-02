Watch Ken Goodwin's full report

With the budget looming tomorrow, the hospitality industry, badly hit during two lockdowns, is waiting to see what the chancellor has in store.

With some businesses racking up huge debts, they say they are hoping for more help.

Tim Coffey owns four restaurants, three of them in Bath. For him, what happens in the budget could be the difference between just keeping his head above the water, or going under.

"Worst case scenario? If the furlough scheme is not extended and I don't know what I will do, my wage bill for here alone is £12,000 a month, on the staff that I have on furlough. I won't be able to keep paying that, I have already got myself into a huge amount of debt.

"If the business rates holiday is not extended, that's another big bill landing on my doorstep and the if the VAT cut is not extended, that's another 15% of what comes through this door having to go back to the government, rather than helping us to pay our bills."

Chun Kong is also hoping for more support for his business in Cheltenham Credit: ITV News

Over in Cheltenham, the long established Mayflower restaurant has at least been able to carry on serving take-aways, which has helped.

But like Tim, the owner Chun Kong is hoping for some help from the chancellor.

"I think the VAT, keep it at 5% for hospitality, that would be very very nice. Business rates - I would like to see a review or reduction. The job furlough scheme, that could be extended to the end of July, that would help a lot of businesses."

