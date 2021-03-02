Party-goers from Newcastle fined £1,600 for gathering in Gloucester

Eight people were collectively fined £1,600 for attending a lockdown party that breached coronavirus lockdown rules on Friday night, 26th February.

The party-goers travelled from as far as Newcastle and Wolverhampton to attend the party in Clement Street and were each fined £200.

Nearby residents were disrupted by the noise from the party and complaints were made to the police to shut down the gathering.

One nearby resident said: "I could hear loud music booming from the house throughout the night and was hoping it would stop.

"It must have been disturbing the whole street because I live quite a few houses away myself.

There are families and all sorts living on this street and people who work during the weekend, it wasn’t fair of them in any case – never mind the lockdown breach. Anonymous nearby resident

"I was still kept awake by the music at 4.10am when it abruptly stopped, that’s when I heard the police turn up."

Police arrived at the party with five vehicles Credit: ITV News

Gloucestershire Police arrived at the house in five cars after receiving reports of noise complaints at 2.30am.

Officers confronted people in the house before entering the premises and eventually handed out £1,600 in fixed penalty notices.

The resident said: "I saw a group of officers stood in a huddle in front of the house questioning two lads, asking them where they lived and eventually telling them to go home.

"The police were then asking to come in to the house but the people inside weren’t letting them in.

"I could hear them talking to the people inside the house through the door. Eventually the police went inside, I don’t know if they had to force their way in or not.

For next half hour I could hear a lot of squabbling from the house whilst police questioned them. The next day I saw one of the windows upstairs had been smashed. Anonymous nearby resident

Police have issued stronger warnings to members of the public recently as there are growing fears people are loosely following lockdown rules during good weather conditions.

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “Police were called to a report of a party at an address in Clement Street, Gloucester at around 2.30am on Saturday (February 27) morning.

"Officers attended and found a large gathering taking place, with some attendees having travelled from Wolverhampton and Newcastle to attend.

"Eight people have been reported for breaches of Covid legislation. They will now receive £200 fines for being involved in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling."

