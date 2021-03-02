Rick Stein says continued government support for hospitality is essential

Rick Stein says the future for restaurants in the West Country is good, as the government can stick to the proposed reopening dates for hospitality.

Outdoor eating is set to return from Monday 12 April, while indoor service will resume from Monday 17 May.

Rick Stein said: "We were very lucky to have been able to open last summer and I think all of us did well as a result of it.

"I mean of course I would love to open next week but I do understand the nature of the virus, I think we all understand it a bit more now and I think we can just get through to May."

The Seafood Restaurant is one of a number of businesses in Padstow owned by chef Rick Stein Credit: ITV West Country News

Rick and business owners right across our region are hoping support such as the furlough scheme, business rates relief and lower VAT will be in tomorrow’s budget, to tide them over until they’re released from this lockdown and can start serving customers once more.

Beyond the budget though Rick believes the government needs to focus more attention on the hospitality sector.

I suppose if there’s one thing I would ask of the government it is to appoint a hospitality minister because I do think for such an important part of the economy now we really need someone looking after us in the seat of government. Rick Stein, Restauranteur

Many businesses in the West Country are reliant on visitors - without any being allowed for well over a month they'll be looking to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak's budget tomorrow to help protect their businesses and the staff they employ.

Listen to ITV News' coronavirus podcast

Read more: