Bristol's coronavirus infection rate has fallen to its lowest level in almost six months, but the local authority is warning people to remain on high alert.

In its latest data dump, Bristol City Council announced the number of positive cases per 100,000 people is 95 - lower than the England average of 108.

The authority is working closely with nearby South Gloucestershire Council, after two cases of the Brazilian coronavirus variant were found in the area.

Surge testing has started in the Bradley Stoke, Little Stoke and Patchway areas, and anyone who works in South Gloucestershire or visits a support bubble there is urged to get tested at one of the mobile sites.

However, Bristol City Council has reassured locals the situation is "well contained" and the additional testing measures are "highly precautionary".

There are currently 123 people being treated with Covid-19 in Bristol's hospitals, according to the latest figures.

"Our health and care systems remain under high pressure as a result of Covid-19 admissions, winter pressures and other urgent priorities," said the authority.

Reducing pressure on the NHS coincides with the continuing rollout of the Covid vaccination programme.

In Bristol, close to 250,000 people have now received their first dose of the potentially life-saving jab.

On Monday 8 March, all schools and colleges in the city will reopen to all pupils. Regular rapid testing will be supplied to all students and staff members, along with community testing for the family members and bubbles of those who attend school.

Meanwhile, university students are being reminded that they if they have to return, they should be tested twice when they arrive or self isolate for 10 days.

Listen to ITV News' coronavirus podcast

Read more: