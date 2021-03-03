A woman has died following a crash in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision, which happened on the A367 at Dunkerton Hill near Peasedown St John.

The collision happened at around 10.45am on Wednesday 3 March. The road remains closed.

A police spokesperson said: "A woman driving one of the cars involved in the collision sadly died as a result of her injuries. The driver of a second car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"The road remains closed while the scene is examined. If your journey is necessary, please avoid the area and use alternative routes."

