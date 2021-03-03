A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a collision between a pedestrian and a car in Paignton.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after the incident and is being treated for serious and potentially life-changing injuries.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen the incident, which happened at around 11.40am on Foxhole Road on Tuesday 2 March, to contact them on 101.

Police say the car involved, believed to be a dark blue BMW, did not stop and drove off towards Kings Ash Road.

A 32-year-old woman from Paignton was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Any witnesses to the collision who haven’t already spoken to officers are asked to contact police.

"In addition, police would be particularly interested in anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision and anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have seen the car prior to, or after, the collision.

"Anyone with CCTV which may have captured the movements of the vehicle are also asked to contact officers.

"Police would like to thank the members of public for their patience while an investigation of the scene was conducted."

