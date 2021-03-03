County lines drugs bust in Somerset - police make arrests

Footage from Avon and Somerset Police

Police have arrested seven people after a series of drugs raids in Somerset to try to dismantle a "significant and harmful" county lines drugs network.

Four warrants were carried out in Bridgwater on Tuesday 2 March relating to the supply of drugs from London to Somerset.

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs - four in Bridgwater, two in London and one in Gloucester.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police then visited a further 11 associated addresses in the Somerset town and arrested another man in relation to possessing an offensive weapon.

Officers also seized a quantity of class A drugs.

Det Insp Scott Chadwick said: “This is part of an ongoing joint operation between Operation Remedy at Avon and Somerset Police and Operation Orochi in the Met Police.

“More than 100 officers and staff were deployed across three force areas to dismantle a significant and harmful county lines drugs network.

“The planning and execution of this morning’s warrants involved officers and staff in Intelligence, Operation Remedy, Neighbourhood Teams, Operational Support Teams and our police dog units.

“The aim is to rid our communities of the corrosive impact of county lines drug dealing. We know criminals don’t respect borders which is why we work in partnership with other forces to share intelligence and resources to bring offenders to justice and cut-off the supply of class A drugs into our area.”

