A major incident has been declared in Cornwall after a large fire broke out at a barn on Rame Head.

Roads have been closed due to a "chemical hazard".

Fire crews from Torpoint and Saltash were called to the remote and rural location on the Rame Peninsula in South East Cornwall.

The fire is deemed a serious incident due to a large quantity of fuel which is alight and gas cylinders exploding.

Firefighters are trying to prevent the fire spreading to fertiliser which is stored nearby.

In a statement, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the barn fire at 1.39pm.

They added: "Fire crews from Torpoint and Saltash were mobilised. On their arrival, they confirmed that the barn was well alight and that fuel was also involved.

"Further assistance was requested and fire crews from Looe, Liskeard and Camels Head (Devon & Somerset FRS), along with specialist vehicles from Liskeard, Launceston and Plympton (Devon & Somerset FRS) are on scene.

"Due to the rural nature of the area, roads have been closed to allow access for emergency vehicles and members of the public are asked to stay clear."

A major incident has been declared, due to a large quantity of fuel that is alight and gas cylinders exploding. Firefighters are trying to prevent the fire spreading to fertiliser that is stored nearby.

We will bring you updates as we have them.