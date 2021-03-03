Seven dogs have been found "living in their own waste" in makeshift kennels in mid-Devon.

Staff at Gables Dogs and Cats Home in Plympton said they found seven sick dogs, aged between three months and six years, living in "filthy and unsanitary conditions".

Six of them had badly-matted coats and were covered "head to toe" in mud and their own waste, according to the home, while a seventh dog had suffered severe hair loss and was covered in infected sores.

All seven dogs were underweight and had diarrhoea when they were found - and now need extensive medical treatment.

Alice was left needing a hernia repair due to the condition she had been left in. Credit: Gables Dogs and Cats Home

A spokesperson for the home said: "At the end of January Gables Dogs and Cats Home received a call for help regarding a suspected puppy farm in Mid Devon.

"When they arrived they were relieved to find that it was not a puppy farm, however, there were seven dogs found living in makeshift kennels in unsanitary conditions.

"The cramped, tiny, wooden kennels had no heating and the only ‘bedding’ to be seen was some filthy, compacted straw on the floor.

"The seven dogs, aged from three months to six years old, were very underweight and huddled together for warmth. There were six poodle crosses, all with badly-matted coats and covered head to toe in mud and their own waste.

"The seventh dog, a lurcher now named Martha, had the opposite problem as she was suffering from severe hair loss and infected sores all over her body.

The home took all seven dogs into their care and after thorough checks by a vet they started the treatment they needed - including a hernia repair for one of the poodle crosses named Alice.

It's estimated it will cost around £1,200 for all the treatment they have received, plus all the ongoing medical care needed.

This will include treatment for their individual medical conditions, neutering, medical baths, dental treatment, microchipping and flea and worm treatment for them all.

Credit: Gables Dogs and Cats Home

Staff at Gables are appealing to the public to help fund the much-needed medical care.

Claire Sparkes, general manager at Gables said: "Having witnessed first-hand the conditions these dogs were living in, we were determined to get them out of there as quickly as possible.

"Although they were nervous when they first arrived at Gables, most of these dogs have quickly found their feet and it is so lovely to see them enjoying some fuss and attention now.

"However, a few of them have struggled to cope so will need some extra time and patience.

£1,065 has been raised for the '7 Manky Pups Appeal' so far.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so here.

