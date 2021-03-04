A boy from Bath who sent "money for a snack and a hot drink" to Boris Johnson has received a reply from Downing Street.Eight-year-old Charlie Ball, sent the Prime Minister £10 as a random act of kindness, during his half-term break from school.Mum Claire said she was pretty taken aback when he came up with the idea."He was carrying out random acts of kindness as part of a challenge with school, so, for example, he delivered daffodils to our neighbours one day."Then the next thing it was, 'I'm going to write to Boris' and I thought 'oh, okay, where did that come from?'"She added: "He knows we watch the press conferences and that Boris gives instructions. And he said he had been 'so busy' and that he 'didn't have much money left now' as he was 'giving his to everyone that hasn't been able to work during the pandemic'."

In the letter, Charlie said he had been lucky enough to still go to school

The next day, Charlie got out his pen and paper and wrote the Prime Minister a letter.Claire added: "He decided that, because Boris has been working so hard, and he's seen pictures of him out walking his dog, he thought maybe he would like a snack and a hot drink."The boy decided to enclose a £10 note so the PM could get something to eat during his daily exercise.In the letter, Charlie said he had been lucky enough to still go to school - as his mum is a key worker - but that he missed seeing all his friends and playing football.It is his birthday in April and he hoped he wouldn't have to celebrate in lockdown for the second year running.

After sending the letter, Claire admitted she had assumed "that was £10 gone", but at least Charlie was happy.

Then, last week, the postman brought a surprise.While the PM himself was "very busy" dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, he had asked one of his helpers to thank Charlie for the snack money.

He also wished him a very happy birthday (in advance) and thanked his mum for her service as a key worker.He suggested that, as No10 "cannot accept monetary gifts", perhaps Charlie could donate the £10 to his local hospital instead.The eight-year-old was "thrilled" to receive the response and told everyone in school about his letter from Downing Street.

